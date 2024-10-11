Op Noda Khas: 21 foreign women held in raids at KL hotels

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested 21 foreign women, suspected to be sex workers, in raids at five budget hotels in the city, last night.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said during the Op Noda Khas #KLStrikeForce operation, which began at 8 pm, five local men, suspected to be the premises caretakers, were also arrested.

He added that the women arrested were from Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos, aged between 24 and 35, while the caretakers were aged 20 to 61.

According to Rusdi, the prostitution activities at these hotels had been ongoing for the past three months, and were carried out via walk-ins or bookings made through websites and social media platforms.

“Once the booking was made, customers were provided with the hotel location, before being escorted by the premises’ caretakers to the designated rooms. The charges vary depending on the location, ranging from RM120 to RM140 for 30 minutes, and RM155 to RM250 per hour,” he said in a statement today.

Rusdi added that, during the raids, which took place in Sri Petaling, Cheras, Jalan Kuchai Lama, and Danau Kota, various items believed to be used for prostitution were seized, including condoms, bottles of lubricant, tissue rolls, and RM905 in cash.

“All individuals arrested are being investigated under Section 372B/373 of the Penal Code; Section 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963; and Section 6(1)(c) and Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he added.