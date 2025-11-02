KUALA LUMPUR: Three celebrities investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) were found not to have been involved in managing any activities related to the financial consulting firm implicated in corruption and money laundering.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted today, confirmed that investigations by the Anti-Money Laundering Division (AML) revealed that the celebrities had only received payments for their services, including their roles as the company’s ambassadors.

He said all three celebrities were called in solely as witnesses to assist in the Op Sky investigation.

On Feb 6, MACC recorded statements from the three celebrities linked to the financial consulting firm, following suspicions that they had received payments of up to RM400,000 over one to two years as ambassadors promoting the company.

During the Op Sky operation in January, MACC busted a corruption and money laundering scheme involving a financial consulting firm and bank officials from several financial institutions.

To date, a total of 39 individuals have had their statements recorded to assist in the investigation.