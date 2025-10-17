Special needs student dies from Influenza A at Klang school

SHAH ALAM: A special education student from Sekolah Kebangsaan Meru in Klang has died from a suspected Influenza A infection.

North Klang police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao confirmed that police received a report about the incident early this morning.

The eight-year-old special needs student was pronounced dead at approximately 4.30 am.

Investigations confirmed the victim had been infected with Influenza A and all family members also tested positive for the same virus.

Vijaya Rao stated that the Ministry of Health has implemented preventive measures including medical checks on family members.

Health authorities are monitoring the area to control further spread of the infection.

The case has been officially classified as a sudden death according to police classification. – Bernama