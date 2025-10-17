France and Britain draft UN resolution for Gaza stabilisation force

PARIS/UNITED NATIONS: France and Britain are refining plans for a United Nations Security Council resolution to establish an international stabilisation force for Gaza.

The European powers are coordinating closely with the United States on the initiative.

France’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux stated that such a force requires a UN mandate to provide a strong legal foundation.

He confirmed that discussions with American and British partners are ongoing to propose the resolution in the coming days.

The proposed stabilisation force is unlikely to be a formal UN peacekeeping mission funded by the world body. Instead, the Security Council resolution could authorise a mission similar to the international force deployed to combat gangs in Haiti.

That resolution explicitly authorises contributing states to take all necessary measures, which includes the use of force.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told parliament that the terms of reference for the force are still being drawn up.

He expressed hope for a Security Council resolution to establish the force while noting that wider details remain unagreed. The United States is reportedly speaking with several nations about potential troop contributions for the Gaza mission.

Countries under discussion include Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, and Azerbaijan. Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto previously offered to deploy 20,000 or more troops to Gaza if a UN resolution is passed.

Italy has also publicly stated its willingness to participate in such a force.

The planning comes as a shaky US-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continues to hold.

The UN General Assembly last month overwhelmingly endorsed a declaration supporting a temporary international stabilisation mission for Gaza. – Reuters