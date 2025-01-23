Op Sky: Six more individuals remanded

PUTRAJAYA: Six more individuals, including current and former banking officers, have been remanded for five days to assist in investigations into a corruption case involving the processing and approval of personal loan applications submitted by a financial consultancy firm.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said that the remand order against four men and two women was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin following an application submitted by the MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

According to sources, the suspects, aged between 20 and 40, were detained between 3 pm and 4 pm yesterday when they appeared to provide statements at the MACC headquarters in connection with Op Sky.

“MACC received multiple complaints and information concerning corrupt activities involving banking officers who facilitated the processing and approval of personal loan applications through a financial consultancy firm.

“These officers are believed to have received bribes from the firm, which allegedly prepared documents containing false customer information for personal loan applications,” said sources.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrest of the six individuals.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. Additionally, 19 individuals who were previously remanded in connection with the case have since been released on MACC bail.