KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today emphasised the importance of open and sincere dialogue in fostering understanding and mutual respect among Malaysia’s diverse communities.

Speaking at the International Conference on Civilisation Dialogue, Anwar described the dialogue as a critical component of national survival and unity.

“It (the dialogue) is of paramount importance for a multi-ethnic country like Malaysia...I’m just telling you this is our challenge. The challenge for teachers and professors, the challenge of universities, to promote what is right, what can guarantee our peace and security or to fall prey to the voices of no reason that cause calamity to this country,” he said.

Anwar also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to championing national dialogue, stressing that it was not a political strategy but a moral imperative.

“It’s not just a political gimmick. I don’t think I can garner more votes just because I think I need to promote this dialogue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he had tasked Muslim scholar and activist Prof Datuk Dr Osman Bakar with engaging Members of Parliament in discussions on civilisation, interfaith understanding and dialogue in order to promote values of tolerance, respect, and coexistence.

He also expressed concern that many Members of Parliament fail to appreciate or fully understand the importance of a civilizational dialogue, particularly in the context of Malaysia’s diverse religions and ethnicities.

The Prime Minister further noted that efforts to promote dialogue aimed at fostering greater understanding among the public have not been as successful as hoped, despite numerous ongoing initiatives.

Also present at the event were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang; and National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.