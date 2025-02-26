Opposition MP allocation: Govt agrees to set up committee

KUALA LUMPUR: A committee will be formed to discuss any proposals regarding the issue of allocations to opposition MPs, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the head of the Government Consultative Council Committee, said the establishment of the committee was necessary to examine any proposals from the opposition to resolve the issue in a more consensus-based and comprehensive manner.

He said so far, only Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman had come to meet him to discuss the issue.

“In this government, we have to have a consensus, so we need to get that consensus, but there is no need to bring it to the media, we will discuss it with whoever wants to discuss.

“I need to refine all the proposals because although Syed Saddiq has put forward many proposals, he wants to represent the opposition... but he is only representing himself because the opposition already has an opposition leader (Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin) so we have to look at the whole thing,“ he said.

Fadillah who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, told reporters after chairing the Special Committee Meeting to Address the Deterioration of River Water Quality (JKKAS) Number 1 of 2025 here today.

Previously, Syed Saddiq said he had held negotiations with Fadillah for five times as advised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, but there were no positive developments to date.

Commenting further, Fadillah said that until today there had been no meeting between him and the opposition leader.

“In terms of allocations, the opposition used to say that they did not want to negotiate, that they did not agree to everything.

“That is why I said there was no negotiation, as for Syed Saddiq, I did accept suggestions from him, the others did not...what can we do,“ he said.

Yesterday, Anwar once again stressed that there was never any condition that opposition MPs had to support him to get allocations.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) had previously rejected the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) proposal from the government regarding allocations for PN MPs.