KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has described the passing of the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) Bill 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat today as a major victory for media freedom in the country.

He said this was a historic moment for the media industry, as the idea for such a bill was first proposed in 1973.

“Once enforced, we anticipate that a founding board will be established, and we hope that the Malaysian Media Council can be formed by mid-year if all goes well.

“There is still a long way to go, and this is just the beginning, but it is a significant victory for media freedom in Malaysia,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building today.

Meanwhile, MMC pro tem committee chairman Premesh Chandran described the bill’s approval as a proud moment for the media industry, ensuring a more robust legal framework for media regulation.

“We appreciate the efforts of the pro tem committee members who have worked tirelessly for nearly five years without pay to make this law a reality. If the media is strong, we hope the voice of the people will also grow stronger,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat today approved the MMC bill, which aims, among other things, to safeguard media freedom in ensuring the public receives accurate, credible and fair information.

