MELAKA: Post-mortem analysis has identified 14 stab wounds and the cause of death of a part-time singer, whose body was found at a house in Taman Seri Mangga, Section 1, Malim, here, last Sunday.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said that the police had received a full report from the post-mortem conducted on the woman’s body, believed to be murdered, on Feb 24 by forensic medical experts from Melaka Hospital.

“The experts confirmed that the deceased sustained 14 stab wounds; three on the face, five on the chest, five on the left forearm and left hand, and one on the right calf.

“There were also slash wounds on the deceased’s chest and left hand and bruises on the left side of the forehead during the external examination of the victim,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that an internal examination of the victim’s body revealed a fatal injury – a stab wound to the left chest, which pierced the second intercostal aorta and went through to the ascending aorta.

“This resulted in severe bleeding and the accumulation of blood in the heart sac, ultimately leading to death. The post-mortem confirmed that the fatal stab wound to the aorta was the cause of death.

“The forensic expert also determined that the victim had been deceased for over 24 hours before the post-mortem examination,” he said.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Previously, media reports said that the woman was found lying on a bed in a pool of blood, believed to have been stabbed, in the bedroom of a terraced house in Taman Seri Mangga last Sunday.