Opposition tries to create false narrative on targeted RON95 subsidy - Muhammad Kamil

IPOH: Political secretary to the Finance Minister, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, described the claim by PAS Information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari regarding the targeted subsidy plan for RON95 petrol as an attempt to create a false narrative to confuse the people.

As a leader, he said Ahmad Fadhli should understand and thoroughly examine the proposal before making statements that are ‘half-baked.’

“Why did Ahmad Fadhli not mention that the targeted subsidy is focused on efforts to stop 40 per cent of subsidised fuel usage by the T15 group and foreign nationals? That is the crux of the government’s proposal.

“Moreover, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured that 85 per cent of the population will not be affected by this proposal. This aspect was not mentioned; instead, only the half-baked story that the government intends to withdraw subsidies was highlighted,” he said in a statement today.

On Friday, Ahmad Fadhli, who is also Pasir Mas MP, claimed in a post on Facebook that the anticipated withdrawal of the RON95 subsidy is set to materialise following the victory of Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Mahkota state by-election last month.

Muhammad Kamil added that so far, the opposition has not only failed to provide constructive criticism but has often created malicious speculation to incite public hatred against the government.

“The government faces challenges and attacks based on slander and accusations due to their incitement, which stirs emotions, prejudice, and hatred rather than rational consideration,” he said.

Additionally, he noted that the public need not worry, as the government’s decision regarding the targeted subsidy aims to correct the distortion of bulk subsidy practices that benefit the wealthy and foreign nationals.

“Furthermore, the government emphasises that the savings will be used for the welfare of the general public, financing the development of educational, health, and public transport facilities in the country,” he said.