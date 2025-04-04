KOTA BHARU: Since the launch of Ops Tunggak on foreign vehicles in September last year, foreign drivers, particularly from Thailand, have paid a total of RM2.5 million in compound fines.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) Enforcement Senior Director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said that most of the fines were paid in Perlis, followed by Kedah, Kelantan, and Perak, which are states bordering Thailand.

“Many of the fines involved van drivers transporting workers from Thailand to Malaysia, especially to the Klang Valley.

“The highest single fine paid was by a Thai van driver who settled RM65,000 in outstanding summonses. “Once the fines were paid, we released the van,“ Muhammad Kifli told reporters after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Operation (HRA) 2025 at the Lembah Sireh Bus Terminal here yesterday.

Meanwhile, JPJ also collected RM35 million in outstanding summonses through its special compound offer, which allows fines to be settled at a flat rate of RM150.

“As of now, there are still about two million unsettled summonses. We urge the public to make payments before the June 30 deadline,“ he added.