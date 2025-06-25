Orang Asli student defies odds to score perfect CGPA

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite living without electricity or the internet, 20-year-old Roziana Tan Beng Hai of SMK Tanjung Gemok, Kuala Rompin in Pahang, defied the odds to score the perfect cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4 in the STPM examination.

An Orang Asli student from Kampung Mentelong, Roziana faced immense challenges in her academic journey.

“My village is far from school – it takes about an hour, so I had to stay in the hostel.

“There’s no internet at home, I have to walk some two to three kilometres to get a stable signal.”

Her village also lacks electricity, and a generator is used just to charge phones. Hostel students were only allowed home once every two weeks.

Her uncle, Lanco Lumuan, 59, said Roziana had always been committed to her studies, inspired by her older siblings, including a sister who graduated from a polytechnic.

“She’s the second of three siblings and wants to study at UKM. As Orang Asli, we want our children to stand equal with others.”

Form Six teacher Yus Amirul Afzan, 39, described Roziana as focused and determined.

“She aimed for a perfect score from the start. After the trial exams, we knew she had the potential. When the results came, we were all proud.”

Roziana is one of two SMK Tanjung Gemok students to achieve a 4 this year, and the only Orang Asli student to do so.

Asked about her success, Roziana said discipline, consistency and asking questions were key.

“STPM was tough, but I set clear goals and managed my time.”

She plans to pursue economics at UKM.

“It’s one of the top universities, and it is my first choice.

“I want to improve my social status and stand tall as a successful Orang Asli. I want to prove that we too, can achieve great things.”