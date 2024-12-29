Orang Asli villagers receive flood aid from MRA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA) has distributed early flood aid to the residents of Kampung Peta in Mersing, Johor, to ensure they are ready for the monsoon season.

The agency said the aid included 260 ready-to-eat food packages, a set of kitchen equipment such as rice cookers, gas stoves, and kettles, as well as 50 survival kits.

“The aid was handed over on Monday at the ‘Sekolah Rimba’ (Jungle School) in Kampung Peta, a village inhabited by the Jakun tribe, one of the Orang Asli ethnic groups in Malaysia,“ it said in a statement today.

It added that Sekolah Rimba is an educational project specifically for the Orang Asli community, made possible through the efforts and support of Johor MRA and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“MRA hopes to alleviate the burden of the villagers and ensure their well-being is safeguarded, even in the event of a disaster,” the statement read.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the MRA Flood Aid Fund can contact the MRA headquarters at 03-91744672 or make a donation to the RHB bank account, 26424500007270, under the name of Malaysian Relief Agency Foundation.