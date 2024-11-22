Orphaned brothers mourn loss of loving but fierce mama

PUTRAJAYA: One of the victims who perished in an accident near IOI City Mall Putrajaya yesterday left a final instruction to her eldest son to take care of his younger siblings.

Nuzul Hafizan Afiq Abd Wahab, 25, said it was a brief message that his mother, Nurulhuda Ramli, 41, often reminded him. The last time he met his mother was last week.

“Mama didn’t show any change before (last week). Our family also found out about my mother’s passing this afternoon when the media came to the house,“ he said when met at the Putrajaya Hospital Forensic Unit here yesterday.

Saddened by the passing of his mother, Nuzul Hafizan said now he and his four younger brothers, aged eight to 21, are orphans after their father died five years ago.

“The younger siblings are now at home. They already know about Mama’s passing and are sorrowful. After this, I will stay with them and work as usual.

“Mama is a fierce and strict person, but a loving person. I will take good care of my younger siblings as Mama always instructed,“ he said.

Nurulhuda’s remains were claimed by her family at 6.40 am. She is expected to be buried at Raudhatul Sakinah Cemetery, Gombak, yesterday.

Earlier, Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said the incident occurred when the car the victim was travelling in with three others was on its way to Putrajaya from Kajang, skidded and struck the barrier between the shopping centre entrance and the road leading to Putrajaya.

As a result of the accident, the driver and three other passengers died at the scene. The bodies of the victims were taken to Putrajaya Hospital for post-mortem.