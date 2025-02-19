PETALING JAYA: DAP will open a disciplinary investigation if any complaint is lodged into the incident involving an outburst against Penang DAP chief Steven Sim Chee Keong last Saturday.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said the disciplinary committee has not received any reports related to the incident so far.

“If there is a complaint, of course, there will be an investigation by the disciplinary committee. It’s a normal process.

“So far, the person involved has apologised and the person he shouted at also accepted that apology,” said Loke, who is also the Transport Minister, when met after launching the Ninja Cold and Ninja Van’s 10th Year in Malaysia, here today.

Media reported that Sim was heckled on Saturday night at a dinner honouring party veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang.

A man was believed to have hurled a vulgar insult at Sim.