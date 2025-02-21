Zayn Rayyan case: Two child witnesses complete testimony today

PETALING JAYA: Two child witnesses completed their testimonies at the Sessions Court here in the trial of the parents of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin who are charged with neglecting the child in a manner likely to cause physical harm to him.

Met by reporters after the proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamarul Iman Ahmad Sapian said the two children, who are the 14th and 15th prosecution witnesses, completed their testimonies in camera before Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh.

“Today, the two children completed their testimonies for cross-examination by the lawyers and re-examination by the public prosecutor.

“So far, 20 prosecution witnesses, including the two children, have been called for this trial,” he said.

According to Kamarul Iman, in the proceedings behind closed doors, which lasted two hours, the two 10-year-old witnesses also identified Zayn Rayyan’s mother, Ismanira Abdul Manaf, while one of them confirmed seeing Zayn Rayyan for the last time on Dec 5, 2023.

The trial continues on March 11.

On Feb 17, the court allowed the prosecution’s application for the proceedings involving the two child witnesses to be held behind closed doors and accompanied by adults who were placed away from them.

The media were also not allowed into the court during the proceedings.

On June 13 last year, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira, both aged 30, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a charge of neglecting their six-year-old son in a manner likely to cause physical harm.

The offence allegedly occurred along PJU Damansara Damai between noon on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both upon conviction.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on Dec 5, 2023, and his body was discovered in the stream the following day.

He was believed to have been murdered, and an autopsy revealed injuries to his neck and body, consistent with self-defence.