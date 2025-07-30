$!LANDMARK Invites the Community to ‘Find Your Chapter’ and Celebrate the Love of Reading This Summer

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2025 - Celebrating the timeless allure of storytelling, LANDMARK unveils ‘Find Your Chapter’, a vibrant reading hub in the heart of Central designed to take the community on a literary journey this summer. This reading hub, perfect for book discovery, quiet reflection, and connection, is marked by a curated array of themed experiences, from a serene reading nook to story discovery areas, inviting Central to rediscover the magic of reading in an entirely new light. Catering to the varied preferences of all who visit, work and pass by LANDMARK, this initiative brings the quiet comfort of reading to everyone, making each interaction a special one.

From now until September 30th, visitors of all ages are invited to step into this meticulously crafted world of book discovery at 2/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM, which serves as the vibrant epicentre of activity. It hosts ‘The Book Stop Pop-Up’, a dedicated literary haven for both children and adults, that features three distinct houses of exploration, ‘LANDMARK’s Library’ hosting favourites from different genres, a ‘Little Explorer’s Reading Nook’ for children’s book discovery, and a ‘Redeem a Read’ book redemption house. Visitors will be able to enjoy the complimentary ‘Redeem a Read’ book redemption offer at ‘The Book Stop Pop-Up’ or directly from the Bookazine store, upon a minimum spend of $600 at any store in LANDMARK. A series of book readings for children and adults will be scheduled during the duration of the project.