Mother of cyberbullied boy seeks apology, compensation

SHAH ALAM: The mother of a boy who was purportedly severely cyberbullied following a school incident is demanding a full public apology and compensation from a couple for allegedly spreading defamatory remarks about her son and family on social media.

Fatimah Lailati Omar, 52, said the allegations had caused serious emotional harm to her son after his name, school and home address were exposed online, leading to threats and harassment.

The case centres on her son and a female pupil, the daughter of the couple, involved in an incident at a primary school in Kuala Terengganu.

“As only one side has been speaking, I feel it is time for me to voice out this matter.

“I want to focus on the cyberbullying of my child, which started because they made irresponsible statements.

“They hid the real facts and their statements were biased and unverified, causing negative perceptions and public backlash on social media,” she said at a media conference yesterday.

Fatimah said the couple’s reckless actions had not only tarnished her family’s dignity but also deeply affected her underage son, who is now traumatised and afraid to leave the house.

“My son was subjected to disturbing threats online. One of the comments was that they want to inform lorry drivers so that my child could be run over repeatedly.”

She also denied claims that her son had anger management issues or was autistic.

“That is untrue. I don’t even know how such a diagnosis was made.”

Her lawyer Hisyam Yusof confirmed that a notice of demand was issued to the couple on July 27 seeking an apology, compensation and a retraction of their statements within seven working days.

“A police report has also been lodged at the Kuala Terengganu police station against the two individuals. I believe the legal process in Malaysia will provide the space for truth to prevail and justice to be served for all parties.”

Fatimah added that both parties had previously met in a “consensus meeting” to resolve the issue, but the other side remained dissatisfied despite her agreeing to accept any decision following investigations.

“The case was widely circulated online, drawing millions of views and hurtful comments. I am very disappointed that the couple did not use proper channels to resolve the issue.

“Instead, they circulated it widely on social media without checking the facts, which caused confusion, negative perceptions and damaged our reputation.”

She also said she had no personal connection with those involved.

“I have never met them, and there is no past grudge.”

Fatimah described how her son, once cheerful and sociable, had become withdrawn and quiet.

“My son was insulted and ostracised at school and we were humiliated. He also suffered a hand injury during a fight with his classmate.

“To me, this was just a misunderstanding between children that could have been resolved amicably.”

In response to allegations that she is an influencer, Fatimah clarified that she is not.

“I once contested as an election candidate in Terengganu in 2018 but was not elected.

“I strongly deny the baseless accusations made against me, and completely reject the unfounded claims that I used influence, power or connections to handle this matter.

“I hold no position that would allow me to interfere in school matters. All actions and decisions were entirely under the school’s jurisdiction, and I fully respect the processes and procedures set by the school.”

She stressed that decisions made by the school, the District Education Office and the State Education Department were based on facts and investigations, not external pressure.

On June 16, it was reported that a Year Six female pupil at a primary school in Terengganu had claimed she was bullied by a male classmate, resulting in her hospitalisation in May due to internal bleeding.

The injuries were sustained after she was allegedly kicked in the stomach during an incident on May 21.