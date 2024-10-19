Over 1,000 Orang Asli cut off from access in Pos Gob amid heavy rains

GUA MUSANG: Over 1,000 Orang Asli in Pos Gob have been cut off from road access due to frequent heavy rains of late in the district.

Nenggiri assemblyman Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani said he received reports of the situation from the villagers yesterday.

He said three areas along the hilly route to the settlement have experienced landslides, while the bridge over Sungai Senteg, which serves as the sole access for residents, is on the verge of collapse.

“The water level of Sungai Puian is also rising, forcing villagers to work together to lift motorcycles across the river.

“I have been informed that a group of residents returning to Pos Gob got stranded in the forest and had to spend the night there due to impassable roads,” he told reporters yesterday.

Mohd Azmawi expressed his hope that immediate action would be taken by the relevant authorities to deliver food aid to the residents before the Northeast Monsoon hits next month.