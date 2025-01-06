Over 10,000 join LTAT night run in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Over 10,000 participants gathered at Dataran Wawasan here last night for the Larian Wira LTAT 2025 - Night Run, organised by the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) to honour the service and sacrifices of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel.

Held for the first time at night, the event featured three race categories, namely 5km (Fun Run), 10km, and 21.1km (Half Marathon) - under the theme “Demi Wira Kami”.

This year’s edition also drew attention with the participation of 22 children with special needs from the Incredible Warrior Club in the 5km Fun Run segment.

The run was also held in support of the Tabung Pahlawan Campaign, organised by the Veteran Affairs Department, to raise funds for veterans in need, including those who are ailing, disabled, and elderly individuals living alone.

LTAT chief executive officer Mohammad Ashraf Md Radzi said the event not only aimed to recognise the contributions of MAF personnel, but also served as a platform to bring them closer to the public.

“One of the most effective ways to bridge the gap between the military and the public is through events like this. It creates space for interaction and fosters greater appreciation for the sacrifices made by our armed forces,” he told reporters at the event.

Mohammad Ashraf said while more than 10,000 participants registered officially, many others joined as walk-ins or ran unregistered alongside family members, bringing the estimated total turnout to between 11,000 and 12,000 people.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Army Lt Gen Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim, who is also an LTAT board member, said the event is part of ongoing efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle among Malaysians.

“On behalf of the MAF, I wish to thank LTAT for organising this event. Furthermore, 1,000 complimentary slots were provided to MAF personnel - a gesture of meaningful support,” he said.

He added that various branches of the MAF also enlivened the event through exhibitions and outreach efforts, particularly to raise awareness among youths on career opportunities in the regular and reserve forces.

“The MAF is not only the nation’s bastion of defence, but society also plays a vital role. That is why we emphasise the concept of comprehensive defence, which involves all layers of the community,” he said.