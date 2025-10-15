Over 11 million Malaysians benefit from Budi95 petrol subsidy programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Budi Madani targeted subsidy system for RON95 petrol has benefited more than 11 million Malaysians as of October 13, 2025.

These recipients are enjoying the subsidised RON95 petrol price of RM1.99 per litre through the BUDI95 programme.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the eligibility list for BUDI95 recipients is updated periodically based on the latest available data.

This regular updating ensures that no eligible Malaysian is left out of the subsidy programme.

The government recognises the challenges faced by residents without e-wallets or those living in areas with limited internet connectivity.

Several alternative methods of eligibility verification and payment have been introduced under BUDI95 to address these issues.

These alternatives include physical verification via MyKad terminals and cash payments at petrol station counters.

The ministry emphasised that these measures are designed to ensure regional fairness and programme inclusivity.

The written parliamentary reply addressed concerns raised by Riduan Rubin regarding potential disadvantages for Sabah residents.

The independent Tenom MP had questioned whether PADU-based eligibility determination might deprive Sabahans due to digital divide challenges.

The Ministry of Finance also highlighted special considerations for Sabah and Sarawak residents without driving licences.

These individuals often rely on petrol-powered boats for their daily transportation needs rather than road vehicles.

Through cooperation with state governments, authorities have identified a comprehensive list of boat users.

This identification process ensures boat users receive the monthly 300-litre quota under the BUDI95 programme.

More than 23,000 boat users without driving licences and fishermen have been approved as programme recipients as of early October 2025.

The government continues to refine the subsidy system to accommodate diverse transportation needs across all regions. – Bernama