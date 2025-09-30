Over 13,000 police and immigration personnel for ASEAN Summit security

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 10,492 police officers and 3,000 immigration personnel will be deployed for the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur next month.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this deployment aims to ensure high-level security and smooth entry procedures at all national borders.

He confirmed that preparations for the international event, which will host world leaders including United States President Donald Trump, are progressing well.

“The preparations are in place. JIM has briefed me to ensure that all arrangements are thoroughly coordinated,” he said at the ministry’s monthly assembly today.

Saifuddin stated that six training modules have been implemented to enhance officer readiness.

Officers have also undergone courses at the National Institute of Public Administration to further improve their preparedness.

“Everything has been finalised. To ensure smooth facilitation for the delegations and world leaders attending this major event, we have also identified and designated premier entry lanes and fast-track entry points,” he said.

The minister added that the next step involves ensuring all planned measures run smoothly in practice.

Saifuddin stressed that the dual focus remains on both security operations and seamless reception procedures for arriving guests.

Apart from Trump, the summit is expected to gather leaders from China, India, Australia, Canada, Brazil, South Africa, Japan, South Korea, and all ASEAN member states. – Bernama