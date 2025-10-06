SINTOK: More than 13,000 Wi-Fi access points have been installed so far across several public university campuses nationwide as part of the government initiative to enhance internet connectivity at public institutions of higher learning (IPTA), according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the Phase Two of installations is currently ongoing and is expected to be completed within the next five to six weeks.

“Out of the total 32,000 Wi-Fi access points planned for all public universities, approximately 13,000 to 14,000 have already been installed so far. We expect the remaining installations under Phase Two to be completed within the next five to six weeks.

“After Phase Two concludes, we’ll begin discussions with the universities to assess whether further improvements are needed based on feedback from the first two phases. Any enhancements will be included in Phase Three of the rollout.”

Fahmi said this to reporters after delivering a keynote address at a forum titled “Cyber, Voice and Borders: Unravelling the Dynamics of Media Freedom in the Digital Era” at Universiti Utara Malaysia, here.

Fahmi said that Phase Three of the Wi-Fi project is expected to commence later this year, with the ministry working closely with universities to verify installation sites before calling for tenders.

“Insya-Allah, we will also ensure that UUM’s Wi-Fi connectivity issues are prioritised in Phase Three, and I’ve received confirmation from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) that UUM is one of the key focus locations,” he said.

Beyond public universities, Fahmi said the Communications Ministry is also expanding this initiative to polytechnics and community colleges.

On the forum itself, the minister said it serves as an important platform to emphasise the need for balance between media freedom, freedom of expression, and societal responsibility.

“I hope that with programmes like this, we can enhance discussions, particularly at public universities.

“This way, students will be more exposed to real-world challenges faced by the media industry, especially amid rapid changes brought by artificial intelligence, social media, and other evolving dynamics impacting mainstream journalism,” he added.

Also present at the forum was Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) president Datuk Yong Soo Heong.