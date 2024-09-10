Over 2,000 police personnel to be on flood duty in Pahang

KUANTAN: Over 2,000 police personnel will be tasked specifically with flood duties in Pahang this monsoon season.

Pahang Police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the men in blue have undertaken preliminary preparations in terms of training and asset readiness to deal with unexpected disasters.

“As chairman of the Flood Evacuation Committee, police will collaborate with other agencies to ensure rescue operations run smoothly without any accidents.

“We have held a meeting to organise deployment during floods and the existing assets are seen as sufficient as these assets are shared with other rescue agencies,“ he said.

He told the media this after the Royal Malaysia Police monthly assembly and launch of the hearse endowment project at the Pahang Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK), here, today.

Yahaya said police have also identified several flood-prone areas and will focus on the flow of rivers in Pahang.

“We always check weather reports and conduct monitoring not only along Sungai Pahang but also several other rivers in the state.

“If there is a flood, we will immediately carry out operations to transfer victims to temporary relief centres,“ he said.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) usually occurs in early November. This year, it is expected to occur earlier, in the fourth week of this month.