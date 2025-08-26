Over 31,000 online fraud cases investigated with 11,864 arrests

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police have investigated 31,949 online fraud cases involving total losses of RM1.5 billion throughout this year.

Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed authorities have arrested 11,864 individuals believed connected to these fraudulent activities.

“This is not an easy job...it’s a heavy responsibility, however, it was conducted brilliantly by the police force,” he said at the closing ceremony of the Police Special Dialogue III.

He emphasised that the expertise of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department not only protects the country’s economy but also increases public trust in security institutions.

Saifuddin reminded police officers to improve their capabilities as the nation’s main enforcement agency, including mastering artificial intelligence to combat cybercrime.

“At the same time, the ministry is also committed to further strengthening the police force through modernisation of infrastructure, capacity expansion and cross-sector support,” he said.

The dialogue forum focused on national security issues extending beyond physical borders to include data protection and digital sovereignty.

“Among the main messages highlighted was the need to strengthen cooperation between agencies in facing increasingly complex cybercrime,” he added.

The event brought together security agencies, technology experts, academics and private sector representatives through collaboration between multiple organisations. – Bernama