Over 400 suspected online fraudsters arrested in Kuala Lumpur police raid

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed the arrest of more than 400 individuals suspected of involvement in an online fraud syndicate during operations in the federal capital last Tuesday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus stated that a press conference will be held soon to provide further details about the massive operation.

“I can confirm the arrests, which involved a very large number of individuals,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters.

Local newspapers reported that a major online gambling and fraud syndicate had been crippled following a raid on a commercial tower in Bangsar South, Kuala Lumpur, during which over 100 suspects were detained.

The case has also fuelled speculation on social media, with claims that the building was linked to an online company or broker allegedly operating without a Bank Negara Malaysia licence, and that customers had lodged complaints about being unable to withdraw their funds.

In a separate matter, Fadil said police are investigating two incidents in Setapak on 20 August in which private higher learning institution students fell to their deaths from a condominium at Persiaran Pertahanan, Taman Melati.

He added that the cases were not connected despite both victims being enrolled at the same private college.

“The cases are being investigated under Section 507B of the Penal Code, in line with sudden death reports,” he said.

Investigations are being conducted thoroughly, including into allegations of bullying surrounding the tragic incidents.

In the first incident at 6.48 am, a 22-year-old female student reportedly fell from the 22nd floor and was later found on the eighth floor before being pronounced dead.

A post-mortem confirmed that her death resulted from multiple injuries consistent with a fall from height, with no criminal elements detected and the case classified as a sudden death report.

In the second incident at 9.35 pm, a 21-year-old male student reportedly fell from the 35th floor and was found at the rear of the condominium, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. – Bernama