SEREMBAN: The Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) saved 4,872.36 kilogrammes (kg) of surplus food worth RM53,595 from several Ramadan bazaars in Negeri Sembilan through the MYSaveFood campaign last year.

State Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar said this marked an increase compared to the previous year, which recorded 4,547.10 kg (RM50,279).

He added that the programme not only helped those in need by providing unsold food and drinks for free but also reduced the amount of food waste sent to landfill sites.

“This programme is a strategic waste management initiative to prevent food wastage by salvaging surplus food and beverages from all Ramadan bazaars across the state.

“Unsold food is collected and distributed to students, welfare homes, mosques, and suraus for moreh meals, as well as to the homeless,“ he told Bernama here today.

The Nilai assemblyman said they aimed to increase the amount of salvaged food to 5,000 kg this year, following a rise in the number of vendors.

“The programme has received overwhelming support from bazaar traders, who have been very cooperative in donating their surplus food to us,“ he said.

He added that the 10-day MYSaveFood campaign, managed by SWCorp in collaboration with Pemuda GEMA Negeri Sembilan, has now entered its sixth year.

This year, it will be conducted at six Ramadan bazaars, including Bandar Baru Nilai.