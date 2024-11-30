KUCHING: About 51% of the entire Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) workforce are women, Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said.

The percentage showed that MARA was not lagging behind in rising to the call to empower women as contributors to the development of the country, she added.

“MARA employment statistics as of Oct 10 this year show that 51% of MARA employees are women, with 5,812 women from a total of 11,349 employees,” she said during her speech at the Borneo zone Biznet Fiesta here today.

She also reminded that the Federal Government had previously announced several initiatives involving women as part of the agenda to empower them, with RM650 million allocated under the Budget 2025 to support women and youth in entrepreneurial fields to encourage diversity and inclusivity in the business landscape.

“This initiative reflects the rising recognition of the role of women in the economic and entrepreneurial development.

“The availability of financial support through institutions like MARA and other financial institutions not only provides easy access to capital, but empowers women entrepreneurs to expand their business and to be innovative in their fields,” she added.