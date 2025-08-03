JOHOR BAHRU: More than RM1.6 billion has been allocated for the construction of Riverside Water Reservoirs (TAPS) along three rivers in Johor to boost water supply capacity for the people in the state.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that the initiative also aimed to ensure a stable water supply, particularly as the industrial sector continued to expand through the high-impact initiatives of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

“To ensure the sustainability of water supply, several short-, medium-, and long-term initiatives are being and will be implemented. These include the rezoning and construction of TAPS in Sungai Johor, Sungai Pontian Besar, and Sungai Sedili Besar.

“Johor and the federal government are committed to ensuring that water supply and flood mitigation projects are carried out efficiently for the well-being of Bangsa Johor,” he said in a Facebook post.

He also expressed his gratitude to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, for receiving the Johor government delegation in Putrajaya to discuss water supply issues and flood mitigation projects in the state.

Onn Hafiz said that the project proposals for the state under the 13th Malaysia Plan, covering almost all districts in Johor, were also presented at the meeting.

“Among them are flood mitigation projects in Segamat, Muar, Tangkak, Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru, and Kota Tinggi to enhance the effectiveness of the flood management system and reduce disaster risks,” he said.

According to him, the Johor government would not compromise in ensuring that the state’s development remained sustainable and resilient.

“Therefore, close cooperation with the federal government will continue to be strengthened to ensure all flood mitigation and water infrastructure projects are completed on schedule, providing maximum benefits to the people.

“May every effort proceed smoothly and bring positive changes to the people of Johor, not only in terms of infrastructure but also in economic growth and well-being,” he added.