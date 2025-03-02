KEPALA BATAS: The Penang government has approved an allocation of RM239,832 as special assistance for 131 padi farmers affected by the recent floods.

State Agrotechnology and Food Security Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol said the allocation would be disbursed through the Penang Farmers’ Organisation Authority and would benefit recipients from nine state constituencies.

He said the amount, which would be credited directly into their respective accounts starting today, would vary based on the size of their farmland and the damage suffered.

“The recent floods have had a significant impact on the agricultural sector, particularly padi farmers in the state, severely affecting their income, which relies entirely on their harvest,” he said here.

Fahmi added that the flood-affected padi fields covered 140.8 hectares, which is a substantial area.