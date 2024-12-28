KUANTAN: A container lorry skidded and overturned at Km74 of the Jalan Kuantan-Kuala Lumpur, in front of a school in Maran, near here, at approximately 6.45 am today.

Maran police chief Supt Wong Kim Wai said the route is currently still obstructed due to the accident and advised road users to use alternative routes.

“The accident did not involve any injuries. The road from Maran heading towards Kuantan is temporarily closed,” he said in a statement.

He added that efforts to remove the overturned container lorry are actively underway, and therefore, road users are advised to exercise caution.