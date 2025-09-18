Bolivia passes bill to end child marriages and protect minors

LA PAZ: Bolivia’s parliament has approved legislation to prohibit marriages and civil unions involving minors, aligning the nation with thirteen other Latin American countries that have already outlawed this practice.

A 2014 law previously restricted marriage to adults but included an exception permitting sixteen and seventeen-year-olds to marry with parental or guardian consent.

Official data from the Ombudsman’s Office of Bolivia reveals that just over 4,800 underage unions were registered between 2014 and 2023 under this legal provision.

The Chamber of Deputies passed an amendment on Wednesday to eliminate this loophole, following the senate’s initial approval of the bill back in April.

The legislation now proceeds to the president for formal promulgation into law.

Ruling party senator and bill author Virginia Velasco described the move as a promise that teenage girls will no longer face forced marriages, educational disruption, or inappropriate responsibilities.

Velasco further clarified that officials who register marriages involving minors could face prosecution and imprisonment for up to four years.

According to advocacy group Save the Children, 32,300 girls in Bolivia were married before reaching age fifteen in 2014, the most recent year with available data.

Thirteen Latin American nations including Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and El Salvador have already prohibited child marriages, as confirmed by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. – AFP