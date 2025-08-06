PAC probes cooking oil subsidy and price control management in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee has initiated proceedings to examine the management of cooking oil subsidies and price control measures under the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin stated that the two-day proceedings, which began yesterday, aim to assess the effectiveness of these initiatives on public welfare and government spending.

She highlighted that the committee will review the cooking oil supply chain by consulting stakeholders, including the Malayan Edible Oil Manufacturers’ Association, refinery representatives, and packaging firms.

Site visits to relevant factories will also be conducted to ensure thorough oversight.

Mas Ermieyati emphasised the committee’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficient use of public funds in government administration.

Key officials summoned for testimony include the Domestic Trade Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohd Sayuthi Bakar and Home Ministry deputy secretary-general Datuk Makhzan Mahyuddin.

A special briefing on government procurement was also provided by Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican to enhance the committee’s understanding of procurement processes.

The session covered procurement methods, approval authorities, and pre-qualified open tender implementation. – Bernama