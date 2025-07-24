PAC summons KKDW and Felcra over AG’s Report 2/2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will summon the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) and Felcra Berhad to clarify findings in the Auditor General’s Report 2/2025. The hearing follows a briefing by the Auditor General today, highlighting concerns over oil palm plantation procurement.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin confirmed that the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will also be called to explain issues related to price controls and cooking oil subsidies. Additionally, the Ministry of Finance will brief the PAC on tender procurement governance.

“For the PAC proceedings on issues in AG’s Report 2/2025, PAC will focus on topics identified as having 3P elements, namely misappropriation, abuse of power and wastage, and 1K, namely leakage,” she said in a statement. The dates for these proceedings will be announced later.

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat approved a motion on the Auditor General’s Report 2/2025, which scrutinised programmes and projects across seven ministries. The motion, tabled by Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, was passed after a debate involving 32 MPs.

Mas Ermieyati added that the PAC will release two follow-up statements next week. One will address the Ministry of Home Affairs’ actions on the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS), while the other will assess rural water supply projects in Sarawak and Sabah. - Bernama