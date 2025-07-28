Greece wildfires under control as firefighters battle remaining fronts

ATHENS: Firefighters in Greece have made progress in containing wildfires that have devastated homes and forced evacuations across the country.

Over the past 24 hours, 55 new fires broke out, but 50 were quickly brought under control.

Authorities remain on high alert, with five major fire fronts still active in the Peloponnese, Evia, Kythera, and Crete.

Fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis warned of continued high fire risk but noted improving conditions.

On Kythera, a popular tourist island, half the land has been scorched. Deputy mayor Giorgos Komninos reported extensive damage to homes, beehives, and olive groves.

Despite ongoing fires, the situation is stabilising with support from helicopters and aircraft.

The Egnatia highway near Kozani was temporarily closed due to flames fanned by strong winds, diverting traffic to an older route.

Meanwhile, flare-ups on Evia have disrupted power and water supplies, while fires on Crete are now mostly contained.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis assured affected residents of state support, calling recent firefighting efforts “titanic.”

Greece has endured extreme heat, with temperatures exceeding 40°C, though forecasts predict relief from Monday.

International aid, including Italian aircraft and Czech firefighting units, is assisting local efforts.

The country faces increasing wildfire risks due to climate change, following earlier blazes on Chios and Crete. - AFP