Godzilla fans celebrate 70th anniversary at Comic-Con 2025

SAN DIEGO: Godzilla enthusiasts from around the world gathered at Comic-Con to celebrate the iconic monster’s 70th anniversary.

The event, hosted by Japanese studio Toho, featured panel discussions, autograph sessions, and fan interactions, highlighting the enduring legacy of the “king of monsters.”

Godzilla first appeared on screen in 1954, directed by Ishiro Honda, as a symbol of nuclear devastation.

Angela Hill, a teacher from Arizona, shared her admiration, saying, “I am a very big fan of Godzilla.

He holds the grief of a nation,“ referencing the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Comic-Con, a major pop culture festival, saw 130,000 attendees, many dressed as their favourite characters.

A life-sized Godzilla display became a popular photo spot, while a panel featuring Shinji Higuchi, co-director of “Shin Godzilla,“ discussed the monster’s cinematic evolution.

Ed Godziszewski and Steve Ryfle, authors of “Godzilla: The First 70 Years,“ signed copies of their book, which sold out quickly.

Ryfle noted, “This is the longest-running film franchise focused on a single character. It’s been around longer than James Bond.”

He emphasised Godzilla’s adaptability, from a terrifying force to a heroic figure, while staying true to its anti-war roots.

Michelle Pena, a longtime fan, remarked, “He’s not lovable, but you find yourself rooting for him.”

The franchise spans nearly 40 films, alongside animated series and graphic novels, proving its lasting appeal. - AFP