KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded the Cabinet to accept criticism with an open heart and address any shortcomings within the government.

Anwar said the Cabinet was also reminded of the need for strong unity and solidarity to function as a true MADANI government that genuinely represented the voice and aspirations of the people.

“I emphasised that the current era, including the geopolitical situation and technology, demanded that any government move swiftly and adapt to remain relevant and function effectively for all levels of society,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

The message was delivered by Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, during the two-day MADANI Government Retreat 2025 in Bangi, Selangor, today.

The Prime Minister said the retreat provided an opportunity for synergy among Cabinet members to improve, present fresh ideas, and strategise initiatives, particularly for the well-being of the people and the nation’s economic progress.