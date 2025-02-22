'See you in court': Trump, governor spar over trans rights

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump had a heated exchange with the governor of Maine Friday over his order barring transgender athletes from women’s sports, with the Democratic state leader telling him: “See you in court.”

The Republican president was making televised remarks to a gathering of the country's governors at the White House when he raised the executive order he signed earlier this month.

“Two weeks ago I signed an executive order banning men from playing in women’s sports. Many Democrats are fighting me on that, I hope you continue because you’ll never win another race,“ he said.

The ban is “to protect women,“ he claimed.

“Are you not going to comply with it?” he continued, addressing Maine Governor Janet Mills.

“I’m complying with state and federal laws,“ Mills responded.

“Well we are the federal law. Well, you better do it. You better do it, because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t,“ the president said.

“See you in court,“ she responded.

“Good, I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after Governor, because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics,“ a visibly angry Trump said.

Trump's order allows US government agencies to deny funds to schools that allow transgender athletes to compete on women's teams.

Some Maine officials have said they do not intend to change their policy of allowing transgender students to choose which team they play on, citing state law under the Maine Human Rights Act, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Mills and the state's attorney general have vowed to fight any move to deny the state federal funds, the newspaper reported.

Republicans hammered Democrats on transgender issues -- especially when it came to youth and sports -- ahead of the 2024 election, capitalizing on a broader culture war over LGBTQ rights.

Since his return to power, Trump has demonized any recognition of gender diversity, attacking transgender people -- a small minority of the population -- and gender-affirming care for minors in both his rhetoric and in executive orders.

Trump’s order on sports has been criticized by human rights organization Amnesty International, which called it “yet another cruel attack on transgender people.”

Trump has said he will also push the International Olympic Committee to change its rules on transgender athletes before the 2028 Los Angeles Games.