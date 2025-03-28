KANGAR: After battling serious injuries for 20 days at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF), a 16-year-old boy involved in a tragic accident that claimed the life of his father, an army veteran, on March 7 near Padang Besar, succumbed to his injuries yesterday.

Padang Besar police chief ACP Mohd Shokri Abdullah said that Umar Haziq Rahimi was pronounced dead by doctors at 4.30 pm, due to severe traumatic brain injury with polytrauma.

“The police received a call from the hospital at 5.17 pm, about the victim, who had been receiving treatment at HTF for 20 days, passed away yesterday evening,” he said in a brief statement, today.

On March 8, the media reported that an army veteran was killed, while his son sustained serious injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a Honda Civic on Jalan Dato Kayaman, Beseri, on March 7.

Padang Besar deputy police chief Supt Sarih Salleh reportedly said that the accident occurred at 7.45 pm, with the 49-year-old victim pronounced dead at the scene, while his 16-year-old son was receiving treatment at HTF.

Sarih also said that the 33-year-old driver of the Honda Civic suffered serious injuries, and was also being treated at HTF.