Sultan Mizan: Make Aidilfitri a celebration of unity and harmony

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, has decreed that the Aidilfitri celebration should serve as a platform to foster stronger ties and unity among the diverse races in the country.

His Royal Highness, in his Aidilfitri message, emphasised that Aidilfitri is not only a day of triumph for Muslims, but also a bridge of unity, fostering harmony among people of various races and religions in the country.

Sultan Mizan urged all Malaysians to embrace religious, racial, and ethnic diversity, by upholding tolerance and mutual respect.

“The diversity of races and religions in our country, rooted in history, is neither easy to build nor to dismantle.

“I urge everyone to always cherish this diversity, and instil this spirit in our children, ensuring that this harmony endures for generations to come,” Sultan Mizan said.

Additionally, His Royal Highness called on the people of Terengganu to revive the tradition of visiting family, relatives, neighbours, and friends, including those of different religions and cultures, to strengthen bonds of unity.

He expressed hope that this Aidilfitri would be celebrated in an atmosphere of harmony and joy, bringing together both Muslim and non-Muslim communities.

“However, amid our celebrations, let us not forget the less fortunate. Take this opportunity to extend a helping hand within our means, bringing light to those struggling through life,” he said.

“Lastly, on behalf of myself, Sultanah Nur Zahirah, and our family, I wish all Muslims in Terengganu Darul Iman a blessed Aidilfitri. May all our acts of worship during Ramadan and Syawal be accepted by Allah SWT,” His Royal Highness added.