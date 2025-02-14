KUALA LUMPUR: The adjustment of the padi purchase floor price is expected to motivate farmers to boost productivity and improve the quality of rice production, further strengthening the nation’s agricultural industry as a key pillar of the economy.

The Farmers Organisation Coordination Committee of the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) described the adjustment from RM1,300 to RM1,500 per metric ton, effective this Sunday, as a recognition of farmers’ dedication and contributions to ensuring national food security.

“This adjustment is not only welcome news for padi farmers in MADA areas but also helps them absorb rising production costs while increasing their income.

“It also reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being and sustainability of the agricultural sector, particularly the padi and rice industry,” the committee said in a statement today.

Farmers also expressed their gratitude to the government for its continued support in addressing rising padi production costs through subsidies, financial assistance and the empowerment of agricultural technology.

At the same time, the committee hopes to see stronger collaboration between the government and farmers to maintain the stability and progress of the agricultural sector.

“Farmers in MADA areas are fully committed to their role as food providers for the people of Malaysia,” the statement added.