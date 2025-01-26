Padi floor price: KPKM open to farmers’ demands

KLANG: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) will not obstruct any group of farmers from submitting a memorandum regarding demands to raise the floor price of padi, said Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

“It is their right (farmers) to submit a memorandum and so on,” he told reporters at the 2024 National Amanah Convention here today.

He was responding to claims of a plan by a group of farmers to gather in Putrajaya tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said KPKM would hold intensive discussions with all stakeholders before making any announcements related to padi.

“It is expected that during the upcoming Parliamentary session, we will make several announcements. Preparations for these announcements are currently being undertaken across various sections of the ministry, including with Padi Beras Nasional Berhad (BERNAS), to implement improvements and enhancements,” he said.

Yesterday, Mohamad said that the government is working to identify win-win solutions involving all stakeholders on the supply of local white rice and the purchasing price of padi.

He added that the ministry requires a bit more time to carry out thorough engagements before announcing a comprehensive solution.