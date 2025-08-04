Beijing issues highest storm alert after deadly floods kill 44

BEIJING: Authorities issued Beijing’s highest storm warning on Monday as heavy rains threatened to trigger fresh floods just days after deadly deluges killed 44 people in the Chinese capital. The municipal weather service activated a red alert, predicting up to 200mm of rainfall in outlying areas within six hours.

“There is an extremely high risk of flash floods, mudslides, landslips and other natural disasters in mountain areas,“ the Beijing government warned on social media. Officials urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel as emergency teams monitored high-risk zones including Miyun district, where 31 elderly care home residents drowned in last week’s floods.

State media reported tens of thousands had been evacuated across northern China since July due to torrential rains. Survivors described being caught off guard by how rapidly floodwaters destroyed homes in suburban villages. A local official acknowledged “gaps” in disaster preparedness after criticism over the high death toll.

China faces increasing extreme weather events linked to climate change, despite being the world’s top renewable energy producer. The country has pledged carbon neutrality by 2060 while grappling with simultaneous summer disasters - from deadly floods in the north to heatwaves in southern regions. - AFP