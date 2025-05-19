Pahang aims to issue land titles to all FELDA settlers by year-end

BERA: The Pahang government is committed to ensuring that all Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) settlers in the state receive their land titles by this year.

State FELDA Affairs, Cooperatives and Entrepreneurs Committee chairman, Datuk Amizar Abu Adam said they are optimistic about achieving the goal as only four per cent, or 1,840 out of 43,126 settlers, have yet to receive their land titles.

“This remaining four per cent is due to technical issues, including discrepancies in the Register of Holdings (ROH), such as missing names of spouses or heirs.

“This is what we need to prepare and resolve within this year so that all grants can be handed over to the recipients,“ he said at a press conference after a Land Title Presentation ceremony and the Felda Pahang 2025 Mini Carnival at Felda Triang 3 here today.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail officiated the event. It was also attended by former Prime Minister and Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and FELDA chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

At the event, 195 settlers from Felda Triang 3 received their land titles for residential and agricultural lots after waiting for nearly four decades.

Amizar added that most unresolved cases were identified in the Felda Kuantan zone, accounting for about 60 to 70 per cent of the total, compared to the Felda Jengka and Mempaga zones.

“We are resolving the issues one by one, and since some involve legal matters, they will understandably take longer,“ he said.

He added that the state government and FELDA are committed to enhancing settlers’ income in Pahang.

This includes conducting three rounds of oil palm harvesting annually and encouraging collaborations with other agencies to implement crop projects, such as rice cultivation.