Warriors’ Fund campaign 2025-2026 targets RM3 million in donations for armed forces

KUALA LUMPUR: The Warriors’ Fund Campaign for the 2025-2026 period has so far raised RM1.095 million in donations, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He expressed confidence that the RM3 million target set for the current period could be achieved through public cooperation.

Government agencies, corporate bodies and non-governmental organisations are also supporting the fundraising effort.

“Let’s make the KTP not just an annual event, but a movement that fosters public concern for the welfare of our national heroes,” he said in his speech at the campaign launch.

The campaign collection period runs from August 1 to July 31 the following year.

KTP patron Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the Prime Minister’s wife, launched the event.

Also present were Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar and Army chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain also attended the launch ceremony.

The KTP 2024-2025 campaign collected more than RM2.19 million, exceeding the RM1.3 million recorded in the previous session.

Dr Wan Azizah called on Malaysians to contribute to the KTP as a sign of appreciation for armed forces personnel and veterans.

She stressed that the peace and sovereignty enjoyed today did not come free.

“Therefore, contributions from the public, no matter how big or small, are a way of giving back to those who fought for the country,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also emphasised the importance of empowering veterans to remain productive through second-career initiatives.

She encouraged strategic collaboration with various parties to provide veterans with technical training and skills development. – Bernama