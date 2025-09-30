Pahang MACC arrests five over illegal Musang King orchards

KUANTAN: The Pahang Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested five men for allegedly earning hundreds of thousands of ringgit through illegal Musang King durian cultivation.

The suspects include Musang King orchard operators and durian factory workers who cultivated the fruit illegally in forest reserves and on state land.

All five individuals were detained between 12 noon and 3 pm yesterday when they appeared at the MACC Raub branch to provide statements.

Investigators believe the suspects were involved in money laundering activities related to durian tree cultivation.

They are accused of acquiring, receiving, transferring, and using proceeds from their illegal agricultural operations.

Initial investigations indicate the suspects carried out these activities separately between 2024 and this year.

Their illegal operations generated profits reaching up to several hundred thousand ringgit.

Four of the detained individuals are orchard operators believed to have been involved for generations.

These operators had refused to join the legalisation programme offered by authorities.

All suspects have been remanded for four days until October 3 following a magistrate’s court order.

Magistrate Mohd Fauzan Mohd Suhairi issued the remand order at the Magistrate’s Court here.

Pahang MACC director Mohd Shukor Mahmud confirmed the arrests when contacted by media.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Mohd Shukor did not rule out the possibility of further arrests in the ongoing investigation.

The arrests are part of the state government’s Ops Sekat launched on April 25.

Pahang MACC and the Pahang State Enforcement Unit conducted joint operations from September 2 to 19.

These operations identified 33 illegal durian orchards on state land and in forest reserves. – Bernama