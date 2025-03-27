Pahang MMEA foils 18 cases under Op Khas Pagar Laut

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Pahang has successfully thwarted 18 criminal cases, seizing nearly RM650,000 worth of assets, through special operations dubbed Op Khas Pagar Laut, over the five years of its implementation until last year.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said that most of the cases involved encroachment by Vietnamese fishing boats, illegal immigrant entries, and smuggling activities.

“I was informed that in the lead-up to Aidilfitri, Op Khas Pagar Laut will continue its efforts to combat cross-border crimes and encroachments in Pahang waters.

“The operation, which runs from March 10 to April 18, involves the deployment of five boats and five vessels, backed by a team of over 260 personnel who are also on standby for search and rescue operations,” he said.

He said this while reviewing Op Khas Pagar Laut, aboard the KM Pekan at Kuantan Port, yesterday. The visit also included a five-nautical-mile sail, during which he joined the crew in breaking fast and performing the congregational Maghrib prayers.

He further explained that the operation consists of four main phases: information gathering and asset readiness, enforcement before and after the celebration, and continuous monitoring through the post-exercise debrief (PXD).

Wan Rosdy also expressed his excitement about the opportunity to board and sail with the KM Pekan.

“Today, I chose to be with the Pahang MMEA team and had the chance to board the ship and experience sailing firsthand. Although it was a brief experience, it allowed me to appreciate their sacrifices - something not everyone can endure,” he said.