Pahang Orang Asli TSK participants see dividends rise under state management

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has successfully increased dividend payments for participants of the Orang Asli Commercial Replanting Project through improved management by the Pahang Orang Asli Corporation.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail confirmed that dividend incomes have risen significantly since the state takeover of project management.

He stated that “the highest participant dividend income was recorded for the Teluk Gunung Orang Asli TSK Project in Lipis where each participant received a payment of RM1,037 per person in July 2025, compared to around RM500 per person previously.”

Participants from Kampung Arung in Pekan received RM1,000 each in December 2024 following the September 11 takeover.

The Kuala Koyan project in Lipis distributed RM900 per person in November 2024, increasing to RM1,000 in December 2024.

Newly taken over projects in August 2025 will begin dividend payments in September 2025.

Wan Rosdy attributed the increased payments to “more effective management and the increase in the world crude palm oil market price.”

He noted that participants previously received only RM100 to RM500 monthly, far below current levels.

The menteri besar emphasised that “the increase clearly proves that the takeover of management by the state government is the right step that provides direct benefits to the Orang Asli community.”

He urged the Orang Asli community to “give their full trust to the state government, especially to ORACO to continue to defend their fate.”

Twenty Orang Asli TSK projects covering 2,854 hectares have been completed since September 2024, benefiting 1,323 participants. – Bernama