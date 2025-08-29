Sarawak students urged to embrace STEM education for future innovation

SIBU: Sarawak Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn has called on students to embrace science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education as a foundation for future innovation and national development.

He said STEM was vital in preparing a skilled society and nurturing future talents, in line with the Malaysian Education Blueprint 2013-2025.

Speaking at the launch of the PETRONAS Memperkasakan Ilmu: Discover PETRONAS @ School Sibu programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kampung Nangka here today, he said the initiative also aligned with Sarawak’s aspiration to achieve high-income status by 2030, with education and human capital development serving as key drivers.

He said the state had introduced various STEM-related initiatives, including the Dual Language Programme in 2020, as well as investments in digital literacy, computer programming and robotics in schools.

“Through this programme, students will engage in hands-on activities and interact with PETRONAS staff from various fields, which will inspire them in choosing their careers,” he said, adding that parental support, especially in rural areas, was equally important.

Meanwhile, PETRONAS Senior Vice President of LNG Assets, Gas and New Energy Business, Abang Yusuf Abang Puteh, said the programme aimed not only to provide educational activities but also to inspire the younger generation to excel in technology and innovation.

“Perhaps today they are building solar fans, but tomorrow they will be building the nation’s future,” he said.

A total of 250 students from six schools in Sibu participated in activities such as simple science experiments, building cube circuits, and constructing solar fans.

Since its introduction in 2013, Discover PETRONAS @ Schools has benefited over 30,000 students nationwide, with the programme already held in Sri Aman, Miri, Gedong, Kapit, Baram and Mukah before expanding to Sibu.

Also present were representatives from the Sarawak State Education Department, Sibu District Education Office, Petrosains and PETRONAS staff. - Bernama