Pahang police seize syabu worth over RM8 million

KUANTAN: Pahang police have seized 275.47 kilogrammes of syabu (methamphetamine) worth more than RM8 million, and arrested two men suspected of involvement in drug distribution, following a hit-and-run incident in Kampung Pagar Sasak, Lipis, last Thursday.

State police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the incident occurred at noon when a white Toyota Wish, driven by a 67-year-old suspect, collided with a motorcycle carrying two 16-year-old teenagers, leaving them seriously injured.

“Following the accident, members of the public pursued the vehicle to Kampung Sungai Mun, Lipis, and immediately alerted the police. Officers then arrived at the scene and successfully arrested the driver,” he said at a press conference at the Pahang contingent police headquarters (IPK), today.

A second suspect, a 31-year-old man driving a Perodua Myvi, later arrived at the scene, allegedly to assist the first suspect. However, police arrested him, after noticing his suspicious behaviour.

Yahaya added that the elderly suspect later led police to the Toyota Wish, which he had hidden and locked in a nearby area. Upon inspection, police discovered 13 black plastic bags containing 261 transparent plastic packets.

“Each transparent package contained a brown packet with Chinese writing labelled as ‘Chrysanthemum Tea’. However, upon inspection, the packets were found to contain crystal-like substances, suspected to be syabu,” he said.

Apart from the drugs, police also seized the Perodua Myvi, valued at approximately RM59,400, and cash amounting to RM5,650, bringing the total value of the seizures, including the drugs, to RM8,880,283.

Yahaya added that both suspects are local men, believed to have been involved in drug trafficking since the beginning of the year, serving as transporters and lookouts (tontos), who were paid high wages for each delivery.

“We believe the drugs were sourced from a neighbouring country and were en route to the Klang Valley. Urine tests showed both suspects tested negative for drugs; however, background checks revealed prior criminal and drug-related records,” he said.

Both suspects are currently remanded until Thursday to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Yahaya said with these arrests, Pahang police believe they have successfully disrupted a drug trafficking network which had been using the state as a transit route for distribution.